Nsure.Network Trading Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (NSURE)

Nsure.Network (NSURE) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Nsure.Network has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One Nsure.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Nsure.Network has a market capitalization of $93,144.30 and $301,390.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,229.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Nsure.Network Coin Profile

Nsure.Network (NSURE) is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network. Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network. The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/#.

Nsure.Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

