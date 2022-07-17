NOV (NYSE:NOV) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Griffin Securities raised NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.42.

NOV Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that NOV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 515,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

