Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,341,500 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the June 15th total of 2,217,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 447.6 days.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance
Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 1,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,682. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile
