Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,341,500 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the June 15th total of 2,217,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 447.6 days.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 1,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,682. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 aircraft. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities.

