Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the June 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 94.00 to 86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 82.00 to 71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

NHYDY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.33. 219,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,761. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.53. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

Norsk Hydro ASA Increases Dividend

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4653 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 40.86%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.