Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $134,586,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $97,649,000 after purchasing an additional 321,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1,779.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $58,319,000 after purchasing an additional 185,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $227.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.17.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

