Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $227.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.17.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

