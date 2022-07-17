Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Buys $668,842.07 in Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 143,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $668,842.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 468,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,227.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 2,435 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $11,176.65.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 61,132 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $292,210.96.

On Thursday, June 30th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 98,656 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $459,736.96.

Noodles & Company Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a market cap of $237.86 million, a PE ratio of -259.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.14 million. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 101,827 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 765,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

