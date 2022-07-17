Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Up 62.3% in June

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the June 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nightfood Stock Performance
Nightfood stock remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,095. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Nightfood has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.30.
Nightfood Company Profile
