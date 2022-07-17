NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Boosted by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 192,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

NEE stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a PE ratio of 106.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

