NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,188,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $78.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.