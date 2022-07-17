NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Lifted by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1,709.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102,067 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 4.4% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $188,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Shares of NEE opened at $78.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a PE ratio of 106.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

