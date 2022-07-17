NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Short Interest Update

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the June 15th total of 10,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewAge

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in NewAge in the 4th quarter worth about $1,320,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in NewAge in the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NewAge in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in NewAge by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 338,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 189,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NewAge in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:NBEV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 663,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,299. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.49. NewAge has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

