New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New Mountain Finance worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,510,000. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,766,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,902,000 after purchasing an additional 132,446 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,432,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after buying an additional 103,352 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.21. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 68.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.62 million. On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Insider Activity at New Mountain Finance

In related news, CEO Robert Hamwee purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $232,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,611.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Hamwee purchased 20,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $232,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 514,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,611.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 18,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,181,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,919,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 86,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,268 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

About New Mountain Finance

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.