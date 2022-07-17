New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.92.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$620.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.88 and a twelve month high of C$2.57.

About New Gold

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$221.30 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

