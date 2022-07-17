New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Up 53.2% in June

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
New Age Metals Trading Up 17.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NMTLF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 20,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,884. New Age Metals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.
About New Age Metals
