New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Up 53.2% in June

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

New Age Metals Trading Up 17.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NMTLF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 20,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,884. New Age Metals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

