NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Update

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NCS Multistage Stock Down 0.4 %
NCS Multistage stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $62.53.
NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $39.11 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet cut NCS Multistage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
About NCS Multistage
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.
