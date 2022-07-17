NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Update

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NCS Multistage Stock Down 0.4 %

NCS Multistage stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $39.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 13.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 59.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut NCS Multistage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

About NCS Multistage

(Get Rating)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.