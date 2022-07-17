Navcoin Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and approximately $79,229.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000790 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001953 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,912,926 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

