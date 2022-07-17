NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the June 15th total of 289,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
NanoVibronix Stock Up 2.2 %
NanoVibronix stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 118,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,417. NanoVibronix has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.
NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 110.50% and a negative net margin of 563.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.
NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.
