NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the June 15th total of 289,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NanoVibronix Stock Up 2.2 %

NanoVibronix stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 118,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,417. NanoVibronix has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 110.50% and a negative net margin of 563.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. grew its position in NanoVibronix by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 248,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NanoVibronix by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 227,454 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in NanoVibronix by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

