My DeFi Pet Hits Market Cap of $2.11 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $719,385.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022302 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.
My DeFi Pet Coin Profile
My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,168,808 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.
Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet
Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.