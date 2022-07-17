MVL (MVL) Achieves Market Cap of $97.47 Million

MVL (MVL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $97.47 million and $2.42 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,352,958,863 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

MVL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

