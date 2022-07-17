mStable USD (MUSD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $30,927.00

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $40.93 million and $30,927.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,949.53 or 1.00000529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00042790 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024375 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000046 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable.

mStable USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.