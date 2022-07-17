MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Up 51.1% in June

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the June 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MS&AD Insurance Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSADY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 24,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,781. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

