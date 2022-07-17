Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $820,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,782,000 after purchasing an additional 166,803 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,132,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,956,000 after buying an additional 253,997 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after buying an additional 642,760 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,301,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,880,000 after buying an additional 211,495 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.81 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.