Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 2.3% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $240.30 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.99.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.