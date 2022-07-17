Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 174,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65,841 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 580,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

FPE stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

