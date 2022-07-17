Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.73.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

