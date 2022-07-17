Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 284 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,938,000 after acquiring an additional 299,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,043,000 after acquiring an additional 978,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.61.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $216.39. The firm has a market cap of $277.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

