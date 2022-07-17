Morgan Stanley Cuts Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target to $33.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.07. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.