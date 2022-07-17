Morgan Stanley Cuts LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target to $12.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised LegalZoom.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of LZ opened at $9.98 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -12.96.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,446.94%. The business had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

