Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.8% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $354.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.66 and a 200 day moving average of $390.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.