Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 5,154 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after purchasing an additional 207,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,441,000 after purchasing an additional 359,423 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.79 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.