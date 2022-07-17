Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 404 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVUS. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.06.

