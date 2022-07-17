Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 300 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $143.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.77. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

