Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,044 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,241,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,239,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

