Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

