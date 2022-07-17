Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,330 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned about 0.68% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 85,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,273,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 140.2% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,074,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 286.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45.

