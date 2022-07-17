Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average of $81.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

