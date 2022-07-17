Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,503 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 49,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Finally, ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $49.59 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.03.

