Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $199.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.35 and a 200 day moving average of $223.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

