Mogul Productions Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.56 Million (STARS)

Mogul Productions (STARS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Mogul Productions has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mogul Productions coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mogul Productions has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00037880 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021733 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002076 BTC.
Mogul Productions Coin Profile
Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul. The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
