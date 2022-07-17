Mitchell Capital Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after buying an additional 84,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.