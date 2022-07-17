Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,633 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.14) to GBX 2,550 ($30.33) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.57) to GBX 2,860 ($34.02) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.34) to GBX 2,779 ($33.05) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,628.43.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

