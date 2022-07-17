Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $921,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $143.59 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

