Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $114.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.16. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $87.19 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

