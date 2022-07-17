Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 263 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Linde by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 453.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 25.0% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $276.98 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $139.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.36 and a 200-day moving average of $308.70.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

