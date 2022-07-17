MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $4.57 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter worth $53,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the period. 9.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

