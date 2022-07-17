MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 29th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

