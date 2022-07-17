MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MIN opened at $2.94 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 311,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,411,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,579 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.