MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of MIN opened at $2.94 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
