MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 29th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $3.74.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
