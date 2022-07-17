MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 29th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 146,355 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,411,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,095,000 after buying an additional 51,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 311,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

